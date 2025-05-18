Left Menu

Diplomatic Tour: Jaishankar's Mission to Europe Amidst Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarks on a diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, highlighting India's concerns over Pakistan's support for terrorism. The tour follows a recent armed confrontation between India and Pakistan. Key discussions will cover bilateral and global issues, emphasizing Operation Sindoor's response to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:53 IST
Diplomatic Tour: Jaishankar's Mission to Europe Amidst Tensions
External Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to begin a pivotal six-day diplomatic mission spanning the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany. During this crucial visit, Jaishankar is poised to emphasize the sustained threat posed by Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism.

Marking his maiden foreign tour following the intense military standoff between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar aims to fortify diplomatic ties and strategic partnerships with European nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that from May 19 to 24, Jaishankar will engage with the leadership of these nations, navigating the full spectrum of bilateral relations and articulating India's regional ambitions in light of Operation Sindoor's decisive actions against terror infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

