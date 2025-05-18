Political Realignment: Kishor and Singh's Strategic Union

In a significant political development, Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh, both previously close aides of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have united against their former mentor. This strategic alliance was announced on Sunday, as they prepare to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

At a press briefing, RCP Singh announced the merger of his six-month-old party, Aap Sabki Aawaz, with Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Both leaders had significant roles in Kumar's JD(U) before parting ways. With their focus on Bihar's development, they aim to establish a government free of crime, corruption, and communalism.

Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, alleging reliance on retired bureaucrats and a few key leaders. They pledged to rejuvenate Bihar by forming a new government that promises progress and opposition to communal elements.

