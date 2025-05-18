India's United Front Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Mission
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will join a multi-party delegation visiting the US and Latin America to promote India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Joining Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the mission is part of a wider diplomatic outreach led by Prime Minister Modi, sending delegations globally to combat terrorism.
In a significant diplomatic initiative, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya announced his participation in a multi-party delegation traveling to the US and Latin America. Aimed at addressing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the delegation seeks to present India's united stand globally.
The tour, running from May 23 to June 6, is one among several spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi's administration. Teams, including retired diplomats, will visit 32 countries and the European Union to fortify India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism.
Surya, joining Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, noted that the initiative underscores the government's commitment to a global coalition against terrorism and to elevate India's diplomatic influence on the international stage.
