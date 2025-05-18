Left Menu

Power Play in Buenos Aires: Milei's Political Battle with Macri

In Buenos Aires, local elections are testing President Javier Milei's political influence as he challenges conservative ally Mauricio Macri. The election's outcome could bolster Milei's La Libertad Avanza party ahead of national midterms. Relations between Milei and Macri have soured over ideological differences, making this election crucial for both leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:51 IST
Power Play in Buenos Aires: Milei's Political Battle with Macri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial test of political influence, Buenos Aires is hosting local elections that could define the future of Argentina's current leadership. President Javier Milei is leveraging these elections to strengthen his radical libertarian platform, aiming to consolidate power ahead of the national midterms.

Milei's uneasy alliance with former President Mauricio Macri, leader of the established conservative faction, has recently turned contentious. The two political figures have clashed over judicial appointments and policy differences, resulting in a high-stakes battle for control of the centre-right spectrum in Argentine politics.

This electoral showdown is significant for Milei, whose La Libertad Avanza party seeks to become the prominent alternative to Argentina's long-dominant Peronist faction. Winning in Buenos Aires would secure Milei's position, drastically altering the nation's political landscape and signaling a shift towards more extreme right-wing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025