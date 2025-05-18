Power Play in Buenos Aires: Milei's Political Battle with Macri
In Buenos Aires, local elections are testing President Javier Milei's political influence as he challenges conservative ally Mauricio Macri. The election's outcome could bolster Milei's La Libertad Avanza party ahead of national midterms. Relations between Milei and Macri have soured over ideological differences, making this election crucial for both leaders.
In a crucial test of political influence, Buenos Aires is hosting local elections that could define the future of Argentina's current leadership. President Javier Milei is leveraging these elections to strengthen his radical libertarian platform, aiming to consolidate power ahead of the national midterms.
Milei's uneasy alliance with former President Mauricio Macri, leader of the established conservative faction, has recently turned contentious. The two political figures have clashed over judicial appointments and policy differences, resulting in a high-stakes battle for control of the centre-right spectrum in Argentine politics.
This electoral showdown is significant for Milei, whose La Libertad Avanza party seeks to become the prominent alternative to Argentina's long-dominant Peronist faction. Winning in Buenos Aires would secure Milei's position, drastically altering the nation's political landscape and signaling a shift towards more extreme right-wing policies.
