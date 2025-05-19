Left Menu

Portugal's Political Tightrope: Democratic Alliance's Pivotal Victory

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance has won a parliamentary election yet again without a full majority, raising concerns about continued political uncertainty. The Socialists and far-right Chega nearly tied for second place, illustrating a significant shift in the political landscape and potentially destabilizing future governance.

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) secured victory in an early parliamentary election on Sunday, yet once again fell short of an absolute majority, leaving the nation in political suspense. The centre-left Socialists and far-right Chega emerged as near equals for second place, a scenario that illustrates shifting allegiances in Portugal's electorate.

This election, the third in three years, was precipitated by a lack of parliamentary confidence in Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who denied misconduct linked to his family's consultancy. Despite opposition critiques, voters appeared to penalize the Socialists, previously instrumental in toppling the minority government, and rewarded Chega with a surprising surge.

With nearly all votes tallied, the AD garnered over 32%, while Chega captured 22.6%, outperforming projections. Meanwhile, the Socialists received 23.4%, down significantly from their 28% in the previous year. The path forward remains unclear as the AD seeks parliamentary allies amid rising far-right influence and potential deadlocks on decisions crucial for the country's economic future.

