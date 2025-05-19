Warsaw's Mayor Leads Tight Presidential Race

In a closely contested battle for Poland's presidency, centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is at the forefront, securing 31.2% of the votes in a late Sunday poll. Trzaskowski, representing the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), has emerged as a strong contender in the electoral race, leading his nationalist rival.

The poll, conducted to gauge voter preference, positioned Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, just behind Trzaskowski with 29.7% of the vote share. Earlier exit polls indicated Trzaskowski's favorable standing, adding momentum to his campaign.

As the political landscape heats up, the competition between the candidates underscores the dynamic political shifts in Poland, reflecting broader ideological divides within the country's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)