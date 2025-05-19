Left Menu

Warsaw's Mayor Leads Tight Presidential Race

Centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, from the Civic Coalition, was leading in Poland's presidential election with 31.2% of the votes, according to a late poll. Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Law and Justice party, closely followed with 29.7% of the votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 06:17 IST
Warsaw's Mayor Leads Tight Presidential Race

In a closely contested battle for Poland's presidency, centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is at the forefront, securing 31.2% of the votes in a late Sunday poll. Trzaskowski, representing the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), has emerged as a strong contender in the electoral race, leading his nationalist rival.

The poll, conducted to gauge voter preference, positioned Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, just behind Trzaskowski with 29.7% of the vote share. Earlier exit polls indicated Trzaskowski's favorable standing, adding momentum to his campaign.

As the political landscape heats up, the competition between the candidates underscores the dynamic political shifts in Poland, reflecting broader ideological divides within the country's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025