TMC Steers Clear of Government's Global Anti-Terror Initiative

The Trinamool Congress has decided not to participate in the Indian government's outreach initiative, sending multi-party delegations to over 30 countries. The effort aims to counter global misinformation and promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor against terrorism in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:29 IST
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that none of its members, including MP Yusuf Pathan, will partake in the Indian government's international outreach program. This initiative involves dispatching seven multi-party delegations to over 30 countries to combat misinformation about India and showcase its strong anti-terrorism stance.

TMC sources emphasized the importance of national unity, expressing support for the Union government's actions to protect the country. They stated that foreign policy decisions should be solely managed by the Union government. The TMC wishes to show solidarity with national objectives while allowing the central government to handle such responsibilities.

The government initiative, under the banner "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," follows the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions. The global campaign is meant to communicate India's robust response, involving airstrikes and the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with several groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

