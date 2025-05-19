TMC Steers Clear of Government's Global Anti-Terror Initiative

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that none of its members, including MP Yusuf Pathan, will partake in the Indian government's international outreach program. This initiative involves dispatching seven multi-party delegations to over 30 countries to combat misinformation about India and showcase its strong anti-terrorism stance.

TMC sources emphasized the importance of national unity, expressing support for the Union government's actions to protect the country. They stated that foreign policy decisions should be solely managed by the Union government. The TMC wishes to show solidarity with national objectives while allowing the central government to handle such responsibilities.

The government initiative, under the banner "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," follows the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions. The global campaign is meant to communicate India's robust response, involving airstrikes and the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with several groups.

