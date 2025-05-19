Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Trzaskowski and Nawrocki Gear Up for Polish Presidential Run-off

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki are set for a run-off in Poland's presidential election. Preliminary results show Trzaskowski leading slightly, with both candidates preparing to appeal to voters. The outcome will determine Poland's future political direction, with significant youth voter participation influencing the results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:21 IST
In a gripping turn of events, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist contender Karol Nawrocki will face off in the second round of Poland's presidential election on June 1. The preliminary figures released by the electoral commission on Monday highlight a close contest, with Trzaskowski narrowly leading.

The near-complete data, covering 99.9% of voting districts, positions both candidates significantly ahead in 15 out of 16 provinces. In an Ipsos exit poll, Trzaskowski clinched 31.2% of votes compared to Nawrocki's 29.7%. This impending run-off will shape Poland's future political landscape, with contrasting visions of either maintaining a pro-European stance or veering towards a nationalist agenda.

Engaging actively with voters, Trzaskowski emphasized the importance of dialogue and youth engagement, whereas Nawrocki, backed by the Law and Justice party, aims to appeal across political divides, promising to uphold social gains. Far-right candidates secured over 21% of the first-round vote, leaving their support pivotal in the upcoming electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

