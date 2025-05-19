Left Menu

India's 'Operation Sindoor': A Strong Stand Against Provocations

India's embassy in Portugal has stated it will not be intimidated by protests. In response to a Pakistani group's protest, India carried out 'Operation Sindoor,' conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. The embassy appreciated Portugal's support. A ceasefire was agreed after intense conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:02 IST
In the wake of recent protests by a Pakistani group outside the Indian chancery building in Portugal, the Indian embassy declared its defiance against such provocations. The embassy announced its firm response with 'Operation Sindoor' via a post on X, characterizing the protest as cowardly.

'Operation Sindoor' involved precision airstrikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which were carried out early on May 7. These actions were in direct response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The Indian embassy underscored its firm resolve, stating it would not be cowed by acts of desperation.

India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Kundal, reinforced this stance with a message that while the protesters were vocal, India's response was 'silent yet strong.' He lauded the support from the Portuguese government and police in safeguarding the embassy premises. The cross-border tensions concluded with an understanding reached on May 10, ending four days of escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

