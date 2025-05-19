Poland's Presidential Runoff: A Battle for Every Vote

The presidential election runoff in Poland has taken a tense turn as candidates engage in a battle to win the backing of voters whose preferred candidates were eliminated in the first round. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition, in power since 2023, is facing a crucial test of its pro-European stance.

Rafal Trzaskowski of the ruling Civic Coalition narrowly edged out Karol Nawrocki from the conservative-nationalist PiS faction in the first electoral round. The race remains tight, with polls indicating Trzaskowski at 46% and Nawrocki at 44%, leading up to the second round on June 1.

Far-right candidates achieved unprecedented success, underscoring a significant shift in voter sentiment. These developments indicate that the support of undecided and young voters will be pivotal in the upcoming runoff, as both leading candidates endeavor to broaden their appeal across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)