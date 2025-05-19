Left Menu

Farewell to a Ballet Legend: Yuri Grigorovich Passes Away at 98

Yuri Grigorovich, a renowned Russian ballet choreographer, has died at 98. He directed the Bolshoi Ballet from 1964 to 1995, famous for productions like Spartacus and Swan Lake. His passing was announced alongside that of dancer Yuri Vladimirov, highlighting their significant contributions to ballet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:55 IST
Farewell to a Ballet Legend: Yuri Grigorovich Passes Away at 98
  • Russia

Yuri Grigorovich, a towering figure in the world of ballet, passed away at the age of 98. Known for his impactful direction of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow from 1964 to 1995, Grigorovich crafted timeless productions, including classics such as 'Spartacus' and 'Swan Lake'.

Colleagues and admirers remember Grigorovich as a legend whose artistic vision reshaped the ballet stage. Valery Gergiev, head of both the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theatres, stated that Grigorovich would continue to garner respect and admiration for years to come.

The ballet community marked a day of dual mourning, as the deaths of Grigorovich and one of his distinguished dancers, Yuri Vladimirov, 83, were reported simultaneously, underscoring their enduring legacy in the dance world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

