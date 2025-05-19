Farewell to a Ballet Legend: Yuri Grigorovich Passes Away at 98

Yuri Grigorovich, a towering figure in the world of ballet, passed away at the age of 98. Known for his impactful direction of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow from 1964 to 1995, Grigorovich crafted timeless productions, including classics such as 'Spartacus' and 'Swan Lake'.

Colleagues and admirers remember Grigorovich as a legend whose artistic vision reshaped the ballet stage. Valery Gergiev, head of both the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theatres, stated that Grigorovich would continue to garner respect and admiration for years to come.

The ballet community marked a day of dual mourning, as the deaths of Grigorovich and one of his distinguished dancers, Yuri Vladimirov, 83, were reported simultaneously, underscoring their enduring legacy in the dance world.

