Historic Encounter: JD Vance Meets Pope Leo XIV at The Vatican

U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in a landmark meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday, marking a significant moment as the Pope is the first U.S.-born leader of the Catholic Church. Vance extended a formal invitation from President Trump and First Lady Melania for the Pope to visit the United States.

The meeting, which included a gift of a navy blue and orange Chicago Bears jersey adorned with 'Pope Leo' and 'XIV,' was followed by discussions on various international issues, emphasizing respect for humanitarian and international law. The presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, is not expected to visit the U.S. soon, as his first foreign trip is likely to be to Turkey. Meanwhile, Vance concluded his Vatican visit after attending Leo's inauguration among a congregation of 200,000, engaging in further talks at the Church's diplomatic office.

(With inputs from agencies.)