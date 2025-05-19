Left Menu

US Visa Restrictions Target Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Migration

The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on certain individuals associated with Indian travel agencies accused of enabling illegal migration to the U.S. This action forms part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown and follows warnings to Indian nationals on overstaying visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST
US Visa Restrictions Target Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced new visa restrictions on Monday, targeting owners and employees of India-based travel agencies. These entities are alleged to have knowingly facilitated illegal migration to the United States. The restrictions are applied to an unspecified number of individuals as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal migration, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

This move marks the latest in a series of actions under President Trump's administration aimed at tightening U.S. immigration controls. The Department has chosen not to disclose the names of those affected, but emphasized their role in purported alien smuggling networks.

The U.S. embassy in New Delhi has consistently warned Indian visitors about the consequences of overstaying their visas, reminding them of the possibility of deportation and a permanent ban from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025