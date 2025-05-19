US Visa Restrictions Target Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Migration

The U.S. State Department announced new visa restrictions on Monday, targeting owners and employees of India-based travel agencies. These entities are alleged to have knowingly facilitated illegal migration to the United States. The restrictions are applied to an unspecified number of individuals as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal migration, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

This move marks the latest in a series of actions under President Trump's administration aimed at tightening U.S. immigration controls. The Department has chosen not to disclose the names of those affected, but emphasized their role in purported alien smuggling networks.

The U.S. embassy in New Delhi has consistently warned Indian visitors about the consequences of overstaying their visas, reminding them of the possibility of deportation and a permanent ban from the U.S.

