Democracy: A Balancing Act of Power
Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan criticizes the dominant role of the executive branch in India's democracy, emphasizing the imbalance among the three constitutional pillars. He opposes the 'one nation, one election' proposal, arguing it won't save public funds and calls for equitable tax distribution between states and the Centre.
- Country:
- India
Prithviraj Chavan, former Union minister and a notable Congress leader, voiced concerns about the current state of democracy in India, describing it as skewed in favor of the executive branch. Chavan, echoing sentiments from the Constitution, highlighted that all three pillars—legislature, executive, and judiciary—should be treated as equals.
In discussions with the media, Chavan reiterated his opposition to Prime Minister Modi's 'one nation, one election' initiative, arguing that the concept would neither save money nor preserve democratic integrity. He questioned the logistical feasibility and financial implications of implementing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Chavan further suggested a review of the tax distribution system between states and the central government, advocating for more flexibility and revenue share for states. His comments underline an urgent call to maintain the equilibrium of power within India's democratic framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
