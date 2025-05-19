Left Menu

Putin and Trump’s Constructive Dialogue on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a constructive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, showing readiness to collaborate with Ukraine on future peace talks, according to Russian state media.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he engaged in a constructive phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussion, reported by Russian state media, centered on future peace initiatives regarding Ukraine.

Putin emphasized the informative and beneficial nature of the dialogue, indicating Moscow's willingness to work collaboratively with Ukraine. This marks a potential step forward in addressing ongoing tensions in the region.

The call between the two leaders underscores international interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict, showcasing diplomacy in action despite broader geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

