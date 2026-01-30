Trump says he thinks deal between Russia and Ukraine appears close
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:01 IST
President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes a deal is close to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he thinks "we are getting close" to an agreement. He did not provide details.
