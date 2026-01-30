Trump says he thinks deal between Russia and Ukraine appears close

‌President Donald Trump said on ⁠Friday he believes a deal ​is close to ‍end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Speaking ⁠to ‌reporters ⁠in the Oval ‍Office, Trump ​said he thinks "we are ⁠getting close" to ⁠an agreement. He did ⁠not provide details.

