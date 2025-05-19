Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes TPS for Venezuelans Amidst Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end temporary protected status for around 350,000 Venezuelans, reversing a decision by the lower court that blocked the move. This action is part of Trump's broader strategy of tightening immigration policies and increasing deportations, despite opposition highlighting safety concerns in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for President Trump's administration to strip temporary protected status (TPS) from approximately 350,000 Venezuelans. This decision came as part of Trump's intensified push to enforce immigration rules rigorously.

The unsanctioned ruling from the court overturned a block by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen against the proposed deportation move by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented publicly against the decision.

The context of this legal battle underscores the heightened debate over immigration policy in the U.S., as critics warn of humanitarian and economic repercussions should the order proceed. Concerns over Venezuela's safety issues continue to fuel opposition to the plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

