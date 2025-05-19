Israel's Unyielding Stance: Gaza's Catastrophe Amid International Pressure

In the face of escalating international criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel will maintain control over Gaza. This decision comes even as Israel lifts a blockade on aid supplies amid growing fears of a looming famine in the region. The Israeli military has announced a new operation, warning inhabitants of Khan Younis to evacuate as they plan an unparalleled offensive.

Netanyahu stated that Israel aims for a "complete victory," which involves freeing 58 hostages held by Hamas and dismantling the militant organization. Global pressure has prompted Israel to permit aid trucks into northern Gaza despite continued military offensives. Netanyahu claimed aid theft by Hamas, an allegation denied by the group. International leaders, including those from the U.S., are showing signs of growing impatience with the humanitarian impact.

The United Nations calls for 500 daily aid trucks, yet distribution remains uncertain, pending a U.S. plan involving private contractors, which NGOs have criticized. As ongoing conflict racks Gaza, peace talks have stalled, with increased Israeli military action and significant civilian casualties. The complex situation presents a daunting challenge for regional security and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)