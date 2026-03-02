Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

In a pivotal move, Lebanon's government has prohibited Hezbollah's military actions following their attack on Israel. This decision has sparked heightened tensions with the Tehran-supported group, which has faced a series of Israeli offensives.

The ban underscores a significant shake-up in Lebanon's power dynamics, four years after Hezbollah's diminishing influence following a 2024 conflict reshaped the nation's political landscape. Israel responded to Hezbollah's recent offensive by launching airstrikes, killing dozens and wounding over a hundred, as reported by Lebanese health officials.

The decision, firmly opposing any military action outside Lebanon's legal framework, was met with resistance from Hezbollah, highlighting the ongoing friction between state governance and powerful factions with historical roots.

