Left Menu

Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

Lebanon's government banned Hezbollah's military actions after its attack on Israel, intensifying tensions. The ban marks a power shift since 2024's conflicts. As residents flee, Lebanese PM insists war decisions belong solely to the state. Implementing the ban remains contentious amid historical divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:55 IST
Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move, Lebanon's government has prohibited Hezbollah's military actions following their attack on Israel. This decision has sparked heightened tensions with the Tehran-supported group, which has faced a series of Israeli offensives.

The ban underscores a significant shake-up in Lebanon's power dynamics, four years after Hezbollah's diminishing influence following a 2024 conflict reshaped the nation's political landscape. Israel responded to Hezbollah's recent offensive by launching airstrikes, killing dozens and wounding over a hundred, as reported by Lebanese health officials.

The decision, firmly opposing any military action outside Lebanon's legal framework, was met with resistance from Hezbollah, highlighting the ongoing friction between state governance and powerful factions with historical roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026