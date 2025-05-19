The Silent Debate: GOP Push to Strike Firearm Silencer Tax

U.S. Republicans are advancing a proposal to eliminate the long-standing $200 tax on firearm silencers. This tax is enshrined in the National Firearms Act of 1934, but its potential repeal marks a victory for gun-rights advocates.

The legislation is part of a larger effort to implement President Trump's tax cut priorities, with Republicans aiming to deregulate the purchase of firearm suppressors. The amendments associated with the tax cut could impact federal revenues by $1.4 billion over ten years.

While GOP members, including Representative Eric Burlison, support the repeal as a matter of constitutional rights and practical benefits, Democrats, led by figures like Mike Thompson, warn of potential dangers and financial motives behind the move. The legislative battle continues, highlighting the divide in U.S. gun policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)