Controversial Appointment: Charles Kushner Confirmed as Ambassador to France
Charles Kushner, father-in-law to Jared Kushner, was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to France by a 51-45 Senate vote. Despite a criminal past, including a 2005 conviction for tax evasion and witness tampering, Kushner received a presidential pardon in 2020. His confirmation highlights bipartisan divisions.
In a move that showcases the persistent partisan divide, the U.S. Senate confirmed Charles Kushner as the ambassador to France on Monday, concluding with a 51-45 vote. This decision arrives despite Kushner's previous convictions for witness tampering and tax evasion.
Kushner, who received a pardon from former President Donald Trump in 2020, had served two years in prison following a guilty plea on multiple federal charges. His controversial past did not deter Trump-aligned Republicans from supporting the nomination.
The nomination process underscored existing political rifts, with only one Democrat, Senator Cory Booker, voting in favor, while Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski opposed it. Kushner claimed that his past mistakes could provide a unique diplomatic perspective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
