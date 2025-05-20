Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe into Post-Pahalgam Security Lapse

The Congress has raised serious questions regarding the events following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent execution of Operation Sindoor, which aimed to quell hostilities with Pakistan. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged the government to convene a special parliamentary session to address the security shortcomings highlighted by the recent attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Despite expressing unconditional support for Operation Sindoor, Chidambaram emphasized the necessity of government transparency concerning the national security challenges posed by the attack. He acknowledged the confidentiality required in certain areas but insisted that the government should still brief the Parliament on the security breach's details and the country's course of action.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized the Modi administration for its international political strategy, labeling it as 'momentary, hypocritical, and opportunistic.' This comes on the heels of the BJP's counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding comments he made about the Indian Air Force's losses during Operation Sindoor. The BJP's retort suggested that Gandhi's remarks align with Pakistani rhetoric, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding these issues.

