Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe into Post-Pahalgam Security Lapse

Congress criticizes the Indian government's handling of the post-Pahalgam attack response, seeking a parliamentary session to discuss security failures. MP Karti Chidambaram calls for transparency on Operation Sindoor, while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams the BJP for damaging India's global image. BJP counters with criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:35 IST
Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe into Post-Pahalgam Security Lapse
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised serious questions regarding the events following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent execution of Operation Sindoor, which aimed to quell hostilities with Pakistan. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged the government to convene a special parliamentary session to address the security shortcomings highlighted by the recent attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Despite expressing unconditional support for Operation Sindoor, Chidambaram emphasized the necessity of government transparency concerning the national security challenges posed by the attack. He acknowledged the confidentiality required in certain areas but insisted that the government should still brief the Parliament on the security breach's details and the country's course of action.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized the Modi administration for its international political strategy, labeling it as 'momentary, hypocritical, and opportunistic.' This comes on the heels of the BJP's counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding comments he made about the Indian Air Force's losses during Operation Sindoor. The BJP's retort suggested that Gandhi's remarks align with Pakistani rhetoric, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

