Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized BJP following an edited photo by Amit Malviya suggesting Rahul Gandhi's potential receipt of Pakistan's Nishan-e-Pakistan. Khera condemned BJP's response to serious situations, asserting the party's lack of faith in India's political leadership conducting foreign affairs.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after its IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a manipulated image comparing Rahul Gandhi to Pakistan's military chief. The image insinuated Gandhi might be honored with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, a claim Khera dismissed with contempt.
Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera retorted that those who shared meals with Pakistan's ex-leader Nawaz Sharif were more fitting candidates for the award. Khera also criticized other BJP figures, referencing historical instances and external affairs decisions that he viewed as compromising.
The contention escalated as Khera criticized the BJP's handling of conflicts, accusing them of trivializing serious issues with 'cartoongiri'. Expressing distrust in current political leadership, he called for more earnest engagement on defense matters and critiqued the government's approach to crucial military intelligence disclosures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gobarnama: Political Clash Over Cow Dung Paint Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh
Caste Census Sparks Political Clash in Uttar Pradesh
Political Clash over Pahalgam Attack: Kharge vs. Modi
Battle Over Delhi's Commercial Legacy: Relocation Controversy Sparks Political Clash
Cross-Border Tensions Surge as Pahalgam Attack Ignites Political Clash