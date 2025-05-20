Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized BJP following an edited photo by Amit Malviya suggesting Rahul Gandhi's potential receipt of Pakistan's Nishan-e-Pakistan. Khera condemned BJP's response to serious situations, asserting the party's lack of faith in India's political leadership conducting foreign affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:51 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after its IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a manipulated image comparing Rahul Gandhi to Pakistan's military chief. The image insinuated Gandhi might be honored with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, a claim Khera dismissed with contempt.

Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera retorted that those who shared meals with Pakistan's ex-leader Nawaz Sharif were more fitting candidates for the award. Khera also criticized other BJP figures, referencing historical instances and external affairs decisions that he viewed as compromising.

The contention escalated as Khera criticized the BJP's handling of conflicts, accusing them of trivializing serious issues with 'cartoongiri'. Expressing distrust in current political leadership, he called for more earnest engagement on defense matters and critiqued the government's approach to crucial military intelligence disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025