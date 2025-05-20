Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy

In a heated exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after its IT cell head, Amit Malviya, shared a manipulated image comparing Rahul Gandhi to Pakistan's military chief. The image insinuated Gandhi might be honored with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, a claim Khera dismissed with contempt.

Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera retorted that those who shared meals with Pakistan's ex-leader Nawaz Sharif were more fitting candidates for the award. Khera also criticized other BJP figures, referencing historical instances and external affairs decisions that he viewed as compromising.

The contention escalated as Khera criticized the BJP's handling of conflicts, accusing them of trivializing serious issues with 'cartoongiri'. Expressing distrust in current political leadership, he called for more earnest engagement on defense matters and critiqued the government's approach to crucial military intelligence disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)