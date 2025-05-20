Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Pakistan After Alleged Drone Strike on Children

A suspected drone strike killed four children in Pakistan's northwest, sparking protests demanding justice. The attack occurred in Mir Ali, a region affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban. Local elder Mufti Baitullah insists on government accountability. Investigations are ongoing, as tensions rise due to recent militant activities.

20-05-2025
A suspected drone strike has tragically claimed the lives of four children and injured five others in Pakistan's volatile northwest region. This incident has sparked massive protests, with local residents laying the children's bodies on a main road as a call for justice, according to local elders.

The attack occurred on Monday in Mir Ali, a known stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, but the perpetrators remain unidentified, with no comment from the army. Mufti Baitullah, a local tribal elder, emphasized the community's demand for clarity and accountability. Protesters vow not to bury the deceased until the responsible party is identified.

The tragedy unfolds amid ongoing military operations against the Pakistani Taliban, marked by increasing attacks in recent months. Provincial minister Nayak Muhammad Dawar has condemned the attack, assuring ongoing investigations. The region has a long history of militant activity, further complicating efforts to ensure peace and security.

