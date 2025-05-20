Left Menu

Diplomatic Missions: India's Global Stand Post-Pahalgam Attack

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed delegations visiting various countries to represent India's perspective following the Pahalgam attack. Delegations include members from JD(U), Shiv Sena, DMK, with TMC's Abhishek Banerjee added last minute. Their travels cover Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday provided instructions to three of the seven all-party delegations before their international diplomatic missions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The aim is to effectively communicate India's stance to other nations.

Key members such as JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, and DMK's Kanimozhi were briefed on the agenda and intricate details of their diplomatic tasks. Notably, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee joined the delegation led by Jha after a protest over the exclusion of his party representative.

The delegation, with significant representation, is scheduled to visit countries like Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore to sustain diplomatic relationships and convey India's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

