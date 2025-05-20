Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Joins Global Delegation Against Terrorism

Abhishek Banerjee, nominated by Mamata Banerjee, will represent the Trinamool Congress in a multi-party delegation meant to present India's anti-terrorism stance internationally. This decision follows a call from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to pacify Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan has stepped down from the delegation.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:48 IST
Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and a Lok Sabha MP, has been designated to represent his party in multi-party delegations traveling abroad to articulate India's post-Operation Sindoor position.

This comes after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee to discuss delegation nominations. Banerjee's nomination reinforces India's dedication to opposing terrorism on a global stage.

Initially, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan was included in the delegation. However, he later withdrew. The delegations aim to visit 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels to engage in diplomatic dialogues.

