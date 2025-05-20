Shiv Sena MP Criticizes BJP IT Cell's Social Media Tactics amidst Political Unity

In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi censured BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya over his controversial social media post aimed at Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The post, which juxtaposed Gandhi with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, implied he might receive Pakistan's Nishan-e-Pakistan award.

Chaturvedi's rebuke comes at a time of national solidarity following a terrorist attack, with political parties showing unified support for governmental actions. She urged the BJP to reconsider its social media approach, claiming Malviya's comments undermined the cohesive efforts among opposition leaders.

Further intensifying the backlash, Congress figure Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP, questioning its leadership's past engagements with Pakistan while criticizing Foreign Minister Jaishankar for alleged premature disclosures. These accusations added to the narrative of dissonance amidst demands for transparency in military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)