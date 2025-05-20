Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Criticizes BJP IT Cell's Social Media Tactics amidst Political Unity

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya for his social media post targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The post compared Gandhi to Pakistan’s Army chief, suggesting a rethink of BJP's online strategies amidst national unity against terrorism. Congress leader Pawan Khera also condemned Malviya's actions.

20-05-2025
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi censured BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya over his controversial social media post aimed at Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The post, which juxtaposed Gandhi with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, implied he might receive Pakistan's Nishan-e-Pakistan award.

Chaturvedi's rebuke comes at a time of national solidarity following a terrorist attack, with political parties showing unified support for governmental actions. She urged the BJP to reconsider its social media approach, claiming Malviya's comments undermined the cohesive efforts among opposition leaders.

Further intensifying the backlash, Congress figure Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP, questioning its leadership's past engagements with Pakistan while criticizing Foreign Minister Jaishankar for alleged premature disclosures. These accusations added to the narrative of dissonance amidst demands for transparency in military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

