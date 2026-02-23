Gym Owner's Stand Against Hate Gains Support from Rahul Gandhi

In a show of solidarity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Deepak Kumar, a gym owner from Uttarakhand, who gained recognition for standing up against Bajrang Dal activists accused of harassing a Muslim shopkeeper. The meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence, with Gandhi expressing his intent to visit Kumar's gym in Kotdwar.

Kumar, who identifies himself as 'Mohammad Deepak', said the encounter has led to threats and economic losses for his gym. His defiance, which aligned with Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' message of unity, has resulted in heightened tensions, necessitating police intervention and the filing of multiple FIRs after activists clashed outside the shop.

Meanwhile, new threats have emerged with videos from Hindu Raksha Dal warning of further action. As concerns grow, Rahul Gandhi and Congress express their support for Kumar, asserting that his stance represents the fight for the Constitution and humanity in India.

