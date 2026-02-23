Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial AI Summit Protest

The BJP has called for Rahul Gandhi to apologize for a protest by the Congress youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. They argue that even members of his party have criticized it, with remarks from veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva highlighting the need for responsibility at international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the controversial 'shirtless' protest by the Congress youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit last week. The BJP claims that criticism has emerged from within Gandhi's party itself.

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva reportedly criticized the protest, which she deemed lacking in dignity and responsibility, particularly during an international event. Latching onto Alva's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that this incident has perturbed the nation and has now drawn disapproval from Congress allies and its own leaders.

Trivedi argued that Rahul Gandhi's approach represents brazen politics and suggested that even senior party members are beginning to reject him. The BJP alleged that Gandhi's mindset is damaging India's reputation and called on him to apologize for the protest at the AI summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

