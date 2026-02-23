BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial AI Summit Protest
The BJP has called for Rahul Gandhi to apologize for a protest by the Congress youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. They argue that even members of his party have criticized it, with remarks from veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva highlighting the need for responsibility at international events.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the controversial 'shirtless' protest by the Congress youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit last week. The BJP claims that criticism has emerged from within Gandhi's party itself.
Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva reportedly criticized the protest, which she deemed lacking in dignity and responsibility, particularly during an international event. Latching onto Alva's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that this incident has perturbed the nation and has now drawn disapproval from Congress allies and its own leaders.
Trivedi argued that Rahul Gandhi's approach represents brazen politics and suggested that even senior party members are beginning to reject him. The BJP alleged that Gandhi's mindset is damaging India's reputation and called on him to apologize for the protest at the AI summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate
Athawale Slams Congress Protest at AI Summit, Highlights India-US Trade Deal Benefits
Congress Stages Walkout Over Ladli Behna Scheme Uncertainty
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Farmers' Fury: Congress Protests India-US Trade Pact