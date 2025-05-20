Tragedy Strikes Mexico City's Leadership Team

In a shocking incident, two high-ranking officials from Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's team were fatally attacked, as confirmed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the heart of the city, marking a significant blow to the city's leadership. President Sheinbaum revealed details during her daily press briefing, indicating that motorcyclists were likely behind the assault.

The incident has left the city in mourning and raised questions about security and governance in Mexico's capital.

