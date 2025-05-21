Elon Musk's Political Funding Withdrawal: A Shift in Strategy

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual and a significant supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, announced plans to reduce his political campaign contributions sharply. The decision could impact Republican strategies for the upcoming midterm elections, as Musk had previously been a top political spender.

At a Bloomberg forum in Doha, Qatar, Musk expressed his intention to minimize political spending, attributing it to his increasing disenchantment with politics after leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump's administration. His tenure in this role drew significant backlash, prompting his shift back to focusing on his companies, such as Tesla.

During his advisory role at DOGE, Musk oversaw contentious efforts to cut federal spending, including attempts to downsize agencies and cancel government contracts. Critics argue that these measures were reckless and harmful to the civil service. Meanwhile, Musk is steering toward new business ventures, including developing artificial intelligence chatbots and advancing Neuralink's projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)