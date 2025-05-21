Left Menu

US Air Force Veteran Freed from Venezuela Detention

US Air Force veteran Joseph St. Clair has been released after several months of detention in Venezuela. The U.S. government considered his detention wrongful. St. Clair was handed over to U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Richard Grenell, and his family is filled with joy and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 21-05-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 02:02 IST
US Air Force Veteran Freed from Venezuela Detention
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

A United States Air Force veteran, detained for several months in Venezuela, was released on Tuesday, as per a family statement. Joseph St. Clair, who was held in the South American nation since November, was released into the custody of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for missions, Richard Grenell.

The U.S. government had deemed St. Clair's detention as 'wrongful.' Having completed four tours in Afghanistan, he had traveled to South America to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his father, Scott St. Clair, who spoke to The Associated Press earlier this month.

His release follows that of six other Americans who had been detained following Venezuela's presidential election in July. They were freed after President Nicolás Maduro met with Grenell in February. Meanwhile, Grenell pushed Maduro to accept deported Venezuelans who have committed crimes in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025