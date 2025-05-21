US Air Force Veteran Freed from Venezuela Detention

A United States Air Force veteran, detained for several months in Venezuela, was released on Tuesday, as per a family statement. Joseph St. Clair, who was held in the South American nation since November, was released into the custody of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for missions, Richard Grenell.

The U.S. government had deemed St. Clair's detention as 'wrongful.' Having completed four tours in Afghanistan, he had traveled to South America to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his father, Scott St. Clair, who spoke to The Associated Press earlier this month.

His release follows that of six other Americans who had been detained following Venezuela's presidential election in July. They were freed after President Nicolás Maduro met with Grenell in February. Meanwhile, Grenell pushed Maduro to accept deported Venezuelans who have committed crimes in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)