Remembering a Visionary Leader: Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the late Rajiv Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister, marking the 34th anniversary of his assassination.

Banerjee, in a heartfelt post on X, highlighted Gandhi's contributions, calling him a visionary leader and a martyr who worked tirelessly for the country's advancement.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was tragically killed by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu in 1991, is remembered for his visionary leadership and efforts towards modernizing India.

