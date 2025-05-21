Remembering a Visionary Leader: Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy
West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary, honoring him as a visionary leader and martyr. Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu, remembered for his contributions to India's progress.
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the late Rajiv Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister, marking the 34th anniversary of his assassination.
Banerjee, in a heartfelt post on X, highlighted Gandhi's contributions, calling him a visionary leader and a martyr who worked tirelessly for the country's advancement.
Rajiv Gandhi, who was tragically killed by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu in 1991, is remembered for his visionary leadership and efforts towards modernizing India.
