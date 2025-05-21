Left Menu

Remembering a Visionary Leader: Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary, honoring him as a visionary leader and martyr. Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu, remembered for his contributions to India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the late Rajiv Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister, marking the 34th anniversary of his assassination.

Banerjee, in a heartfelt post on X, highlighted Gandhi's contributions, calling him a visionary leader and a martyr who worked tirelessly for the country's advancement.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was tragically killed by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu in 1991, is remembered for his visionary leadership and efforts towards modernizing India.

