Nepal Appoints Biswo Nath Poudel as New Central Bank Governor Amidst Coalition Tensions
Nepal has appointed economist Biswo Nath Poudel as the new governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank. His appointment ends a prolonged dispute within the ruling coalition. Poudel faces challenges, including improving the banking sector's health and navigating Nepal out of the FATF's 'grey list'.
Economist Biswo Nath Poudel has been named the new governor of Nepal's central bank, resolving a longstanding disagreement within the ruling coalition. The announcement was made by Prithvi Subba Gurung, Nepal's minister of communications and information technology.
Poudel, previously an economic adviser at the International Labour Organization, succeeds Maha Prasad Adhikari, who retired after a five-year term. His appointment concludes over a month of vacancy as the coalition struggled to agree on a candidate.
Poudel, aligned with the Nepali Congress party, faces immediate challenges in enhancing the banking sector and removing Nepal from the FATF 'grey list'. Analysts highlight the urgent need to address deteriorated banking assets and enforce stricter supervision.
