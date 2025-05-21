Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Message Beyond Borders

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the success of 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist organizations in Pakistan-occupied territories. The operation sent a stern global message against terrorism. Dhankhar highlighted India's growing economic power and dedication to peace, asserting that strength in security and development is crucial for prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:21 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Message Beyond Borders
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a significant breakthrough in anti-terrorism efforts with the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's military prowess and sending a resolute message to global terror outfits.

Speaking at a function in South Goa organized by the Mormugao Port Authority, Dhankhar underscored the importance of precise military strikes, which he described as the strongest message to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace for economic growth and the necessity of a secure nation to achieve prosperity.

The Vice President also highlighted India's emerging status as a critical economic and maritime force. During his visit, Dhankhar inaugurated three significant projects at Mormugao Port, illustrating India's commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025