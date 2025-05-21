Operation Sindoor: A Message Beyond Borders
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the success of 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist organizations in Pakistan-occupied territories. The operation sent a stern global message against terrorism. Dhankhar highlighted India's growing economic power and dedication to peace, asserting that strength in security and development is crucial for prosperity.
India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a significant breakthrough in anti-terrorism efforts with the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's military prowess and sending a resolute message to global terror outfits.
Speaking at a function in South Goa organized by the Mormugao Port Authority, Dhankhar underscored the importance of precise military strikes, which he described as the strongest message to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace for economic growth and the necessity of a secure nation to achieve prosperity.
The Vice President also highlighted India's emerging status as a critical economic and maritime force. During his visit, Dhankhar inaugurated three significant projects at Mormugao Port, illustrating India's commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency.
