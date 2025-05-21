Operation Sindoor: A Message Beyond Borders

India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a significant breakthrough in anti-terrorism efforts with the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's military prowess and sending a resolute message to global terror outfits.

Speaking at a function in South Goa organized by the Mormugao Port Authority, Dhankhar underscored the importance of precise military strikes, which he described as the strongest message to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace for economic growth and the necessity of a secure nation to achieve prosperity.

The Vice President also highlighted India's emerging status as a critical economic and maritime force. During his visit, Dhankhar inaugurated three significant projects at Mormugao Port, illustrating India's commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)