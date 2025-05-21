Could Donald Trump Jr Be Eyeing the Presidency?

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has sparked speculation about a future presidential run. During a session at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, he remarked that the possibility remains open, saying, 'you never know.'

When questioned about any aspirations for the presidency, Trump Jr did not provide a definitive answer but suggested the potential exists, commenting, 'Maybe one day... that calling is there.'

His comments have reignited conversations about the Trump family's ongoing influence in American politics and whether another Trump could seek the nation's highest office in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)