Could Donald Trump Jr Be Eyeing the Presidency?

Donald Trump Jr hinted at the possibility of running for the presidency, stating 'you never know' during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum. While not committing to a campaign, Trump Jr acknowledged the allure of the presidential role and left the door open to future political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:28 IST
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has sparked speculation about a future presidential run. During a session at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, he remarked that the possibility remains open, saying, 'you never know.'

When questioned about any aspirations for the presidency, Trump Jr did not provide a definitive answer but suggested the potential exists, commenting, 'Maybe one day... that calling is there.'

His comments have reignited conversations about the Trump family's ongoing influence in American politics and whether another Trump could seek the nation's highest office in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

