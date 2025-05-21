Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr. Contemplates Presidential Run: A Future Leader in the Making?

Donald Trump Jr. hinted at a potential presidential run during the Qatar Economic Forum, stating that 'the calling is there.' He credits his father with transforming the Republican Party and expresses honor at the possibility of following in his father's footsteps as a political leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:03 IST
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggested a possible future presidential run while speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday. He remarked, 'The calling is there,' indicating a potential desire to follow in his father's political footsteps.

Throughout his discussion, Trump Jr. credited his father with significantly transforming the Republican Party. Despite his uncertainty about pursuing a political career, he acknowledged the honor in being considered a potential candidate. His comments suggested a willingness to remain an active voice in political matters.

While speaking alongside 1789 Capital founder Omeed Malik, Trump Jr., 47, shared a moment of levity, joking that applause from the audience came from 'the couple of people we know.' His remarks indicate an ongoing engagement in political discussion, even if a formal campaign is not yet in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

