ASAP: A New Wave in Student Activism
The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), a student wing of AAP, is set to expand its presence in Delhi universities, aiming to create a democratic platform for students and shift the focus from divisive politics to developmental issues.
The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the student faction of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), unveiled plans to broaden its influence in Delhi's academic spaces. Announced at a press conference, the initiative seeks to make student activism more accessible and impactful.
Deepak Bansal, ASAP's joint secretary, stated that the organization has already established units in several Delhi University colleges. An upcoming helpline aims to facilitate student membership, with intentions to honor top Class 12 students across Delhi. The group plans to extend its reach to Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.
Yash Phogat of ASAP emphasized the platform's mission to democratize student politics, traditionally seen as costly. Yuvraj Tanwar, joint secretary of AAP's youth wing, highlighted ASAP's foundation on principles of equality and developmental focus, countering the prevalent divisive narratives. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal praised ASAP as an essential shift in student political engagement.
