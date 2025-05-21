Left Menu

Iran Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran will not cease uranium enrichment, emphasizing Iran's red line in negotiations with the US. Despite numerous talks, no agreement has been reached, though Iran remains open to diplomacy to defend its rights. Concerns rise over potential military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:17 IST
Iran Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted on Wednesday that Tehran will never cease uranium enrichment, reinforcing the Islamic Republic's firm stance in negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program.

The declaration follows multiple discussions between the two nations, yet a deal remains elusive. Key American figures, including President Donald Trump, maintain Iran must halt enrichment, a demand Iran previously dismissed in the 2015 nuclear accord.

As tensions escalate, Araghchi indicated Iran's ongoing commitment to diplomacy, defending national interests. Possible military responses from the US and Israel further heighten regional volatility amid a tense geopolitical backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025