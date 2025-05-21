Iran Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted on Wednesday that Tehran will never cease uranium enrichment, reinforcing the Islamic Republic's firm stance in negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program.

The declaration follows multiple discussions between the two nations, yet a deal remains elusive. Key American figures, including President Donald Trump, maintain Iran must halt enrichment, a demand Iran previously dismissed in the 2015 nuclear accord.

As tensions escalate, Araghchi indicated Iran's ongoing commitment to diplomacy, defending national interests. Possible military responses from the US and Israel further heighten regional volatility amid a tense geopolitical backdrop.

