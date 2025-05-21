Taiwan's Diplomatic Relations: Struggle Against China's Influence

Taiwan's foreign minister has accused China of leveraging cash incentives to coax developing nations into aligning with Beijing, at the expense of Taiwan's diplomatic ties. Lin Chia-lung claims these tactics are increasingly less effective, urging the support of the U.S. and EU to counter China's influence.

A 1971 UN resolution that shifted the China seat at the Security Council to Beijing rather than addressing Taiwan's representation is cited by China and its allies as evidence of Taiwan's status as a part of China. Allegedly, China is tempting developing countries with infrastructure projects to solidify their support.

Amidst China's economic and diplomatic pressure, Taiwan's allies have dwindled to only 12. The U.S. continues unofficial relations and military support, despite China's efforts to isolate Taiwan. Instances of nations shifting allegiance include recent ties between the Solomon Islands and China, and policy changes concerning Taiwan in South Africa and Somalia.

