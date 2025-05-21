Unity March: Tiranga Yatra in Tawang Showcases India's Resolve Against Terrorism
The 'Tiranga Yatra' in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh united locals and leaders to support the Indian Armed Forces following terror attacks and retaliation against camps in Pakistan. Participants, including politicians, religious figures, and students, demonstrated solidarity against terrorism, reinforcing India's commitment to security and unity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
A vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' took place on Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, showcasing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent retaliations by India in Pakistan.
Commencing at the Giant Buddha statue and ending at the Tawang War Memorial, the rally saw participation from diverse groups including monks, students, and political party members. The march, led by NCC cadets, highlighted India's strong anti-terrorism stance.
Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering honored fallen soldiers and praised military precision strikes as necessary. The event was a potent display of unity across political and social lines, emphasizing civil-military harmony and national strength.
