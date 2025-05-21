Left Menu

National Conference Stands Firm on J&K's Special Status Amid Pahalgam Attack Condemnation

The National Conference has passed resolutions condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirming its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood. The party also criticized harassment of Kashmiris and urged the government to pursue lasting peace through dialogue and uphold promises made in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:54 IST
National Conference Stands Firm on J&K's Special Status Amid Pahalgam Attack Condemnation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood in a resolution passed on Wednesday. The party condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and called for sustained peace and dialogue in the region.

Party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the meeting where the working committee of the NC criticized the harassment of Kashmiris in other parts of India following the attack, labeling it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for unity that should not be wasted.

The NC appealed to the Government of India to fulfill its constitutional promises regarding Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of peace between India and Pakistan. It urged all state governments to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025