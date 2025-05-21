National Conference Stands Firm on J&K's Special Status Amid Pahalgam Attack Condemnation
The National Conference has passed resolutions condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirming its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood. The party also criticized harassment of Kashmiris and urged the government to pursue lasting peace through dialogue and uphold promises made in Parliament.
The National Conference (NC) has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood in a resolution passed on Wednesday. The party condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and called for sustained peace and dialogue in the region.
Party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the meeting where the working committee of the NC criticized the harassment of Kashmiris in other parts of India following the attack, labeling it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for unity that should not be wasted.
The NC appealed to the Government of India to fulfill its constitutional promises regarding Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of peace between India and Pakistan. It urged all state governments to ensure the safety of Kashmiri residents across the country.
