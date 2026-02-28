No cold wave in India during February, day temperature recorded above normal: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
No cold wave in India during February, day temperature recorded above normal: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- IMD
- weather
- temperature
- February
- climate
- anomaly
- cold wave
- environment
- warmth
ALSO READ
Rainfall all over India in February lowest since 2001: IMD.
WTO Members Advance Talks on Trade and Climate Transparency
AI's Dual Role: Climate Saviour or Environmental Risk?
February's Financial Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Investor Jitters
February's Financial Frenzy: Stock Market Tanks on Tech, Banking Concerns