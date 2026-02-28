Left Menu

Russian Airlines Divert Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

The Russian Ministry of Transport announced the suspension of flights to Iran and Israel by Russian air carriers due to heightened military tensions. The ministry collaborated with Rosaviatsiya to devise alternative routes to the Persian Gulf, anticipating longer flight times amid regional airspace closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:19 IST
In response to escalating military tensions in the Middle East, the Russian Ministry of Transport has confirmed that Russian air carriers have suspended flights to Iran and Israel. This move comes after Israel's pre-emptive strike against Iran, reigniting a longstanding conflict and further complicating the nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

The ministry, alongside the Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog, has proactively organized alternative flight paths to the Persian Gulf to maintain air travel safety. The revised routes are expected to extend travel durations due to their increased distance.

Rosaviatsiya also issued guidelines for Russian airlines following the closure of airspace by Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait. The aviation authorities in the UAE have imposed temporary restrictions, prompting Russian carriers to alter their flight paths while adhering to international safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

