Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Triumph: A Beacon for Cricket

Jammu & Kashmir won their first-ever Ranji Trophy, a milestone celebrated by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Indian cricket legends. This victory reflects the team's perseverance and signals a bright future for cricket in the region. It underscores the sport's expansion across India despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir made history by clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy, a victory that has been hailed as a significant milestone for the region and Indian cricket. ICC Chairman Jay Shah described it as an inspiring achievement that will instill belief in young cricketers from the area.

Cricket icons including Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin echoed Shah's praises, acknowledging the hard work of players and the support staff. Their congratulations emphasize the perseverance and dedication behind this historic win and the prospect of a new generation taking up cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

The triumph over Karnataka, an eight-time champion, in Hubballi, was achieved through a massive first-innings lead. Players and management of the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team have worked tirelessly over several seasons to pave the way for this landmark achievement, fulfilling the unified goals shared by successful Ranji teams over the years.

