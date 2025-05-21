Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Global Outreach Against Terrorism

A multi-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha embarked on an international tour to Japan and other Asian countries to communicate India's stance on terrorism originating from Pakistan. The visit is part of New Delhi's diplomatic response following Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

In a significant diplomatic move, a multi-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha embarked on a mission to Japan on Wednesday. Their primary agenda is to present India's perspective on terrorism originating from Pakistan, following the intense Operation Sindoor.

The diplomatic journey extends beyond Japan, with planned visits to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. This international outreach is a direct aftermath of Operation Sindoor and aims to consolidate global support against terrorism after Indian forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The operation unveiled India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, echoed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Alongside Jha, the delegation features prominent figures including BJP and Congress MPs, signaling a unified political front on this global tour.

