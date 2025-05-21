Trump's Candid Acknowledgement: Impact of USAID Cuts on Global Aid

In a rare moment of candor, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the severe impact of his administration's budgetary reductions on international aid programs. Speaking at a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House, Trump described the cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as 'devastating.'

This admission came as a surprise to many, given the administration's consistent push for reduced foreign aid spending. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining support for global development initiatives amid geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

Critics argue that the reduced funding compromises America's leadership role in global humanitarian efforts. The conversation between Trump and Ramaphosa brought these issues to the forefront, sparking discussions on the future of U.S. international aid policies.

