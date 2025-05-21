Left Menu

Trump's Candid Acknowledgement: Impact of USAID Cuts on Global Aid

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that his administration's cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have had a 'devastating' impact. This candid acknowledgment highlights the significant consequences of reduced international aid funding.

Updated: 21-05-2025 22:47 IST
In a rare moment of candor, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the severe impact of his administration's budgetary reductions on international aid programs. Speaking at a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House, Trump described the cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as 'devastating.'

This admission came as a surprise to many, given the administration's consistent push for reduced foreign aid spending. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining support for global development initiatives amid geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

Critics argue that the reduced funding compromises America's leadership role in global humanitarian efforts. The conversation between Trump and Ramaphosa brought these issues to the forefront, sparking discussions on the future of U.S. international aid policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

