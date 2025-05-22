Speaker Johnson's Crucial Push for Trump's Controversial Tax Bill

In a pivotal move, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans to expedite the voting process for Donald Trump's colossal tax and spending bill, with a vote as early as Wednesday evening. Despite dissent within the Republican ranks, Johnson's strategy aims to consolidate support and ensure the bill's passage in the House.

The legislation is poised to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts and introduce new breaks while ending green-energy subsidies and enhancing military and immigration enforcement spending. These measures, however, come at the cost of reducing benefits for low-income American families and face criticism for favoring the wealthy.

Beyond domestic implications, the bill foretells a significant fiscal impact, contributing $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade according to the Congressional Budget Office. Amid the political tug-of-war, Moody's recent credit downgrade looms large, underscoring the urgency and gravity of forthcoming negotiations in the Senate.

