Speaker Johnson's Crucial Push for Trump's Controversial Tax Bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to bring Donald Trump's significant tax and spending bill for voting. The bill proposes extending tax cuts, cutting green-energy programs, boosting military funding, and tightening social program eligibility. This contentious legislation adds $3.8 trillion to U.S. debt over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:15 IST
In a pivotal move, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans to expedite the voting process for Donald Trump's colossal tax and spending bill, with a vote as early as Wednesday evening. Despite dissent within the Republican ranks, Johnson's strategy aims to consolidate support and ensure the bill's passage in the House.

The legislation is poised to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts and introduce new breaks while ending green-energy subsidies and enhancing military and immigration enforcement spending. These measures, however, come at the cost of reducing benefits for low-income American families and face criticism for favoring the wealthy.

Beyond domestic implications, the bill foretells a significant fiscal impact, contributing $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade according to the Congressional Budget Office. Amid the political tug-of-war, Moody's recent credit downgrade looms large, underscoring the urgency and gravity of forthcoming negotiations in the Senate.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

