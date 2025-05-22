Syria's Path to Recovery: Sanctions Lifted, Hopes Rise
The U.N. official for Syria warns of potential renewed conflict but also notes optimism following U.S. and EU sanctions relief. This development, along with support from regional allies, aims to improve living conditions and guide Syria towards political transition amid ongoing humanitarian struggles.
The United Nations has issued a stark warning about the possibility of renewed conflict in Syria, even as the country hopes for improved living conditions following the U.S. and EU decisions to lift sanctions. Despite the fragile peace, Syria's multiethnic tensions pose significant challenges.
U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen highlighted the importance of the recent sanctions relief and aid from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This assistance is seen as a historic opportunity to improve the nation's living conditions and support its political transition. However, 90% of Syrians still live in poverty, and millions need humanitarian aid.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned of Syria's potential collapse into civil war. Yet, there's hope that the lifted sanctions might stabilize the region, given the U.S. commitment to rebuilding Syria's economy. Despite challenges, worldwide efforts aim to steer Syria towards a peaceful, stable future.
