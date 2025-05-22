A Diplomatic Dance in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump orchestrated a dramatic scene in the Oval Office, drawing focus with a video presentation as he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presentation centered on alleged attacks against white farmers in South Africa, an issue Trump linked to broader claims of racial persecution.

Ramaphosa refuted the allegations but engaged in a diplomatic dialogue, supported by prominent South Africans such as golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, who accompanied him to the meeting.

